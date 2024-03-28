 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2024 predicts good fortune in real estate | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2024 predicts good fortune in real estate

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 28, 2024 08:10 PM IST

Untitled Story

Aquarius - (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Shower love and make the relationship stronger.

Avoid toxic relationships today. Professional success will be at your side. Stay happy as both wealth and health are good throughout the day.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2024: Professional success will be at your side.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2024: Professional success will be at your side.

Shower love and make the relationship stronger. Put in efforts to resolve the disagreements of the past. New official tasks will demand extra effort today. Both health and wealth are good and this means you can make crucial financial decisions today.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your lover will recognize the commitment in the relationship. You need to be open in communication and should not force opinions on partners. Some females will be toxic in relationships and this can lead to a disaster today. Come out of it before things get dangerous. Long-distance love affairs will have issues due to lack of communication. Aquarius natives who recently had a breakup will again find love. Look for more pleasant moments where you may even decide on the future.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your official assignments will be crucial and accomplish them with sincerity. Chefs, healthcare, and IT professionals will see opportunities abroad while media and legal persons will have a tight schedule. Female professionals should be careful as office gossip may be there for you. Do not let anyone play with your emotions and reply to them with your professional performance. Bring out new ideas while you are in team meetings and your suggestions will be noticed by the seniors. Businessmen will be successful in making new expansion plans.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day will see money flowing into the coffer. You are financially good to invest in real estate while few natives will renovate the house and buy a vehicle. An additional job will also bring in good returns. Some Aquarius natives will inherit a family property or get an appraisal at the job.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Avoid junk food, aerated drinks, and alcohol today. You may have a minor chest-related infection but this will not be serious. Females who are pregnant should avoid riding a scooter or adventure sports today. Your diet should be systematic and must have green leafy vegetables and fruits. Today is also good to quit both tobacco and alcohol.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles and Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2024 predicts good fortune in real estate
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On