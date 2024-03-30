 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 30, 2024 predicts better outcomes | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 30, 2024 predicts better outcomes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 30, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for March 30, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Stay calm even while having disagreements in your love life.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay calm even while having disagreements in your love life.

Have a productive day in terms of romance. Utilize the responsibilities at the office to grow in the profession. Both your finances and health will be great today.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 30, 2024.: Settle the issues with a positive attitude.

Stay calm even while having disagreements in your love life. Settle the issues with a positive attitude. Express your opinion at meetings to show your professional potential. No financial problems exist today and health is also good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Some love affairs will see minor turbulence. Keep your egos out of the relationship and take the initiative to settle the issues before they blow up. You may have trouble in the form of a third person. It is wise to keep outside interference under control. Office romance is not a good idea and married male Aquarius natives may be in trouble over this. Single male natives can also expect to meet someone special in the first half of the day.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while you express opinions at team meetings. A senior or coworker may try to belittle your efforts and this may impact your morale. However, do not let this impact the productivity. Instead, you need to focus to achieve the best output possible. You may travel for job reasons while female Aquarius natives can expect a hike in salary today. Those who are into the trade of electronics, textiles, footwear, food processing, and automobile spare parts will see good returns.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of money. You will sell off a property today or even will buy one. Females can go ahead with the decision to buy jewelry. The second part of the day is good to invest in real estate. Today is also to contribute money to charity. Senior Sagittarius natives can also consider transferring the wealth to the children.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who have asthma must be careful while venturing outside. Athletes and sports persons may have minor injuries. Some females may develop throat infections and viral fever. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate. Stick to a healthy menu and also give up food rich in oil and grease. You should also quit both tobacco and alcohol today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Follow Us On