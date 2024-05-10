 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts health challenges in children | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts health challenges in children

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 10, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for May 10, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Keep a watch over the financial affairs and health will be normal.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, pay attention to financial affairs while health is good.

Your romantic affair will be intact today. Take up minor professional challenges to prove your mettle. Pay attention to financial affairs while health is good. Keep your love life active and also take steps to overcome professional issues. Keep a watch over the financial affairs and health will be normal.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 10,2024: Keep your love life active and also take steps to overcome professional issues.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 10,2024: Keep your love life active and also take steps to overcome professional issues.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today 

Today, your romantic life will be mostly silent and stress-free. Your attitude towards the lover will be positive and this helps you sit together and decide on multiple things. Some lovers will argue over a past affair and it is crucial to not let other family members make decisions on your behalf. Mutual respect is a key factor in a relationship. Those who are already married must stay away from office romance or extramarital affairs as your spouse may find about the relationship, putting your marriage in a fix.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

 

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today 

Minor productivity-related issues may impact you today. This may invite the ire of the seniors and it is crucial to pull up your socks by the second part of the day. Those who want to quit the job may pick u the second part of the day to put down the paper. Update the profile on a job portal and interview calls will come in a day or two. Always be vocal in team meetings and ensure your suggestions are properly given today. 

 

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today 

Despite wealth coming in, it is crucial to avoid large-scale expenditure. Your priority should be to save for the rainy day. Some females will buy jewelry while seniors will spend on essentials at home or to financially help a sibling. Those who are into business need to be careful while making new partnerships today. You may also contribute money as a charity today. 

 

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today 

Maintain a positive attitude today and this reflects on your mental health. No serious health issue will trouble you but minor problems such as viral fever, stomach ache, digestion issues, and headache would be common. Children need to be extra vigilant while crossing the road, especially in the second half of the day. 

 

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  •  Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  •  Symbol: Water carrier
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Ankles &amp; Legs
  •  Sign Ruler: Uranus
  •  Lucky Day: Saturday
  •  Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  •  Lucky Number: 22
  •  Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

 

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 10, 2024 predicts health challenges in children

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On