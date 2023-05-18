Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2023 predicts passion and romance

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2023 predicts passion and romance

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 18, 2023 12:13 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for May 18 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Today, your love life will be good.

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, nothing matches with your courage

The daily horoscope predicts a happy love life today. While you succeed in achieving even tough deadlines, money and health may not be at your side today.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2023. There will be passion and romance in the relationship and you will share the feelings with each other.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2023. There will be passion and romance in the relationship and you will share the feelings with each other.

Fortunately, both love life and professional life will be fabulous today. However, money woes may exist in your life. A medical emergency can also happen today at home.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Today, your love life will be good. There will be passion and romance in the relationship and you will share the feelings with each other. Avoid unnecessary arguments and skip gossips that may lead to chaos. Be cool in the relationship. Those who are single may fall in love but wait for a day or two to propose. Married men should provide freedom to the spouse and this will make the relationship go stronger.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Despite the tight schedule, you will perform outstandingly today. Salespersons, marketing persons, lawyers, judges, police persons, publishers, copywriters, automobile engineers, business developers, and biologists will succeed today. However, IT professionals, customer care executives, and professional artists may not find the day special. Financial troubles may disturb entrepreneurs but business expansions will go as planned.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Financial health may not be on your side today. There will be a shortage of funds which may impact your personal life. A medical emergency at home would need a big amount but you may struggle to find it. However, you will receive help from friends. Those who have an extra income would experience a good life today. Do not consider large-scale investments and avoid high-scale spending.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

A medical emergency may happen at home. You may face serious health issues including a cardiac arrest, accident, appendix issue, or hypertension-caused uneasiness. Minor children may develop bruises while playing but they will not be serious. Avoid alcohol especially while driving today. Ensure your diet increases your immunity level and consume more fruits and vegetables and take a good rest. Skip aerated drinks and spend more time with the family to be mentally fit.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

 

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope aquarius daily horoscope + 3 more
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope aquarius daily horoscope + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out