 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 predicts an excellent day for brainstorming | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 predicts an excellent day for brainstorming

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 18, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for May 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Look for more creative activities in love.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, spend more time on creative activities

Look for more creative activities in love. Devote more time to prove your professional mettle today. You will handle wealth diligently & health is also positive.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024: Devote more time to prove your professional mettle today.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024: Devote more time to prove your professional mettle today.

Minor love-related issues may be there which you will resolve today. At a job, challenges may be there which will also keep you busy. Both finance and health will give no trouble.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be a caring person in love and shower affection to receive it back. You both should encourage each other in personal and professional endeavors. Express the feelings at a romantic dinner today where you may also introduce the lover to the parents. Give an ear to the partner and stay away from confrontation and arguments. Marriage is also on the cards. Male Aquarius natives should stay away from extramarital affairs as your spouse will catch you red-handed today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You will receive interview calls today. The lined-up interviews will be easier to crack and you will come back home with an offer letter. You may also expect a hike in salary or a rise in position. The seniors or management will trust your caliber and will assign crucial tasks that need special attention. Give the best at work to obtain positive feedback. Businessmen will improve the relationship with authorities which will work in the coming days. Avoid arguments in partnerships that may also impact the financial possibilities.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary hiccups will be there but your routine life will be unaffected. Females can confidently purchase fashion accessories as well as gold. Some Aquarius natives will settle old dues and businessmen will also be lucky to see wealth to promote the business to new areas. You may require contributing for a celebration at home. Some males will party today and this will also require financial expenditure.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Be sensible about health issues and ensure you consume a balanced diet. Cut down the intake of sugar. Instead, go for more veggies and fruits. You need to spend more time with the family which will ease the pressure. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports including mountain biking and rock climbing.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 predicts an excellent day for brainstorming

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On