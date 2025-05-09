Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 9, 2025, predicts falling in love

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spreading happiness is your mission Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. Take up new tasks that will test your profile at the workplace. Handle wealth carefully and health is normal. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, 9 May 2025: This is also not the right time to provide financial assistance to a friend. (Freepik)

Resolve every issue in the love relationship today and ensure your bonding continues to be strong. Keep track of the financial expenditure. You are medically good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

There will be happiness in the relationship and it is crucial you spend more time with the lover. Your attitude is crucial while settling issues of the past. Plan a romantic dinner where you may also take a call in the future. Your long-lost love could be regained today. The ex-flame will be back to life which adds brightness to your future. As female natives may have higher chances of getting pregnant, non-married natives need to be extra careful. Single males can expect to fall in love in the second half of the day.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Look for more productive moments at work. Your potential will be displayed through different tasks. Some tasks will demand you to work additional hours while the second part of the day is also good for taking a call on joining a new office. Speak at meetings only when asked. Your interference may disturb the superiors in certain cases and be careful about this. Some traders will face problems from authorities which need to be settled today itself. Businessmen will make new contacts which will be fruitful in the coming days.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You may send money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run. You may also be required to spend money on legal issues, especially for businessmen. This is also not the right time to provide financial assistance to a friend. However, you will succeed in resolving a monetary issue with a friend or relative.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Though your health would be generally good, you need to be cautious while driving and taking part in adventurous sports. Some seniors will have sleep-related issues and those who are diabetic must be careful. Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. Children will develop oral health issues while some females will also have skin infections.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)