Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024 predicts wealth from old dues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 09, 2024 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 09, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have a proper financial plan. Today you may receive wealth from old dues.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you excel at the negotiation table

Expect minor troubles in the love life. However, you may also overcome them. Confirm professional success through a positive attitude. Prosperity also exists.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Troubleshoot romantic issues and handle official tasks with care.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Troubleshoot romantic issues and handle official tasks with care.

Troubleshoot romantic issues and handle official tasks with care. Handle wealth smartly today and also consider safe investments. However, no major health issue will trouble you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Sincerity is the trait of your relationship. If you are crushing on anyone for a long time, things may get a positive turn and it is good to express your feelings freely. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together. Your sense of humor will work out in your love life today. You love to crack jokes and take things lightly. This makes romantic moments more enjoyable. You may also take steps to settle the issues with the ex-lover.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Despite the challenges at the workplace, you will be able to perform fabulously. Be sincere and committed and your performance will be noticed by the management. New tasks may require you to put in additional efforts and some sales and marketing persons will also travel today to meet the targets. Display your leadership skills which will bring in more professional opportunities in the coming days. Be bold at meetings and express opinions with supporting examples.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Have a proper financial plan. Today you may receive wealth from old dues. Today, a previous investment will bring in a good return. You may also buy luxury items and jewelry today. Some females will receive a part of the ancestral property. Health would require unexpected expenses. You should also stay away from borrowing or lending a big amount. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters that will help you in the coming days.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with light exercise and meditation which will energize you to face the challenges of the day ahead. There can be cases associated with eyes, ears, and bones but nothing will be serious. Some seniors would need to consult a doctor for breathing or sleep-related problems. Be very particular about your diet and stay away from extremely sweet and aerated drinks.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //