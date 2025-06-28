Aquarius Horoscope for 28 June 2025: Celestial guidance for monetary gains

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, skip gossips today The love affair will be good and there will be instances to prove the professional mettle at the workplace. Wealth permits investments but health is a concern. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Wealth will come in and you will also clear all pending dues.(Freepik)

There can be friction in your relationship which you must settle before the day ends Focus on the job and skip everything behind to be professionally successful. No major monetary issue exists. However, health demands attention.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Stay happy in your love life. You need to be a patient listener and ensure spending more time together. It is crucial to provide the personal space to the partner today. Some single natives will fall in love and those who recently had a breakup will also find a new person walking into their life. Married females should be careful about the interference of a third person in married life. A vacation together is a great way to know each other.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your superiors will be supportive today and ensure you show punctuality and discipline at the workplace. New tasks will demand you to be attentive about the details and those who handle financial, management, banking, and machine-related profiles will have a tough time settling issues. Those who plan to study or work abroad will have new opportunities opened up. Job seekers will have positive results. Businessmen and traders may face the ire of authorities over different policies and it is important to settle this issue without delay.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you will also clear all pending dues. Those who are keen to try their luck in stock and trade can confidently go ahead with the plan. Property is also a good option. Some natives will also purchase a vehicle or a house as this would also be an investment. You may pick the second part of the day to resolve a financial crisis with a friend.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor ailments including sore throat, cough, viral fever, and pain in joints will be common today. You may also have trouble related to breathing and pregnant female natives need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high. Oral health will also be a concern today. Those who are traveling should be careful about their diet and must carry a medical kit.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)