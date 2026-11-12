Aquarius Horoscope Today, November 12, 2026: New business orders and public recognition may bring a breakthrough

Business owners will find new orders coming easily from multiple places on this most favorable day of the week. You may earn social respect and recognition, giving your contribution a wider audience. The pleasure of being noticed will sit alongside uncertainty about your own abilities. Rahu in Aquarius, your first house, stirs restlessness and sudden interest in how you present yourself, making you unusually alert to the impression you create. Happiness and confusion will share space, even when the day is going well. Watch self-doubt when an important choice needs clear thought. The opportunities around you will feel encouraging, but your private assessment of them will take longer to settle. A measured decision will suit this promising yet emotionally mixed day.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
A friend's good news will bring happiness and give your personal conversations an upbeat subject. You will feel more involved in your circle as the day develops, with gatherings and contact adding warmth beyond the workplace. Close relationships will also reflect your changing mood: pleasure in what is happening will coexist with questions about how you are handling it. You will want to share the good parts of the day and explain the uncertainty that comes with them. Familiar companies will give those feelings a place to be spoken aloud. The social atmosphere will become increasingly important to your sense of enjoyment.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
The Moon begins the day in Scorpio in your tenth house, helping work get noticed and public-facing tasks go well, then moves around midday into Sagittarius in your eleventh house, bringing contacts, gatherings, and a friend's good news. Business owners will receive new orders easily from several places, making this a particularly active day for commercial conversations. A calculated initiative at work has favorable support. The Sun in Libra, your ninth house, is debilitated and brings authority, seniors, and self-respect into focus through guidance and learning. You will think about whose judgment you trust and how it fits with your own understanding. Students will feel drawn to the wider purpose of what they are learning. Professional visibility is a genuine strength today, even while your confidence remains uneven.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
New business orders will give money matters a positive direction, although an order and money received belong to different stages of the process. The day favors commercial activity and the opportunities that come through being visible. Income will come into focus more strongly as contacts and social exchanges gather pace. You will feel interested in what a new opening could mean for your resources. Your thoughts may move quickly between enthusiasm and uncertainty, especially when several possibilities are present together. A considered choice will be more comfortable to live with after the first excitement has settled. The financial promise is strongest in the business activity the day brings.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Your emotional experience will be mixed, with happiness arriving alongside confusion. Being noticed will feel good, yet it will also make you more conscious of your own reactions. Restlessness may keep your attention moving even when there is plenty to feel pleased about. A pause before a decision will give your thoughts room to settle. As the day shifts toward friends and shared news, you will feel less absorbed in assessing every part of your own performance. Enjoyment will become easier to find in ordinary conversation and the sense of being connected to people around you.
Tip for the Day: Give an important decision quiet thought before the day's excitement carries you forward.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More