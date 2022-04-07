Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 7

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Dear Aquarius, you are advised to stay calm and don’t be impulsive or else things will be uncontrollable. Be wise while dealing with sensitive situations with friends and family members. Many a time-things are not as complicated as they appear and, in this situation, our wisdom helps us. You have been a leader and believe in helping everyone around you, but sometimes you get cheated. You are advised to be more practical while dealing with strangers. You are a compassionate soul and show empathy to every on around you. You have always faced the world with your utter confidence. You can consider taking some break from all your other commitments and plan a long holiday with your friends. Those who are planning to buy a house can finalise the deal. You are advised to be extra careful while preparing the legal documents.

Aquarius Finance Today



You are going to experience a favourable day with considerable financial gains. You are advised to save more and avoid splurging in buying luxurious items like cars and expensive mobile phones. You can expect new possibilities and investments to explore.

Aquarius Family Today



You need to spend more time with the children of the family. They need your advice and guidance in their academics. A child in the family is having a tough time dealing with study-related pressure and you need to address the issue before it gets too late.

Aquarius Career Today

Don’t be afraid to reveal your plan for a new project. All your seniors will most like appreciate your efforts behind the presentation. All you need to do is more in debt study and research of the subject and be very well prepared.

Aquarius Health Today

You can make your day special by starting it with some yoga and cardio exercise. Without any delay, you must switchto a new diet plan and follow it religiously. Having a proper nutritious mealthroughout the day will fill you with all the positive energy and good vibes.

Aquarius Love Life Today

The day is likely to be great as you will experience a fresh wave of romance in your relationship and this will bring new enthusiasm to both of you. You will consider making a serious commitment and taking your relationship to a next level.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

