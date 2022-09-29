Aquarius Horoscope Today, September 29, 2022: Find economic imbalances

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Today Aquarius natives may be brimming with confidence and will stay positive all day. At the workplace, your ideas may receive the backing and appreciation of seniors. Your bosses may be impressed with your knowledge and expertise in the field. You may make good progress. On the economic front, you may have to be mindful of your finances as losses in business are foreseen. Aquarius natives' interpersonal relationships are likely to strengthen and children may bring joy with their happy activities. You may get to enjoy the perks of a sound body and peaceful mind. Aquarian students’ sense of purpose is likely to help you reach your goals more quickly, even if they are far away from you. Do not leave things to chance in matters of property dealings, you may regret it later on. If you are looking to travel to far-off places, right now is the perfect time to explore the great outdoors.

Aquarius Finance Today Deep analysis would be required while taking some crucial decisions on the business front. Agreements and contracts need to be read through before sealing anything. All the transactions should be executed with a careful approach. Avoid lending money on a good will to anyone. Make sure you make informed decisions about any new investments.

Aquarius Family Today Aquarius natives may spend money on their children and their needs. Hence great financial discipline is essential today. Your children are likely to perform well in their life which will make you happy and contented.

Aquarius Career Today The day may be advantageous for your career as top authorities are likely to encourage your efforts. A new breakthrough is likely in Aquarius natives’ profession or business which may throw up new opportunities.

Aquarius Health Today Aquarius natives are likely to be in excellent health and will be upbeat, energised and full of optimism. Those with an underlying medical problem may find a distinct improvement in their health. Take a breather and free yourself from unnecessary burdens.

Aquarius Love Life Today Aquarius natives in long-term relationships may succeed in infusing a new spark into their ties. However, avoid being too inventive. Lonely hearts have a strong chance of finding a mate. The new relationship is likely to be long-lasting and emotionally fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

