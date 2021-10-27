Aries Daily Horoscope for Oct 27: Pay attention to your health!

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, you can expect a happening day. A lot will be on your plate to savor. Weigh your choices before making a decision. You are likely to execute your plans to perfection and receive accolades for them too. Take time out to think over your strategies carefully to help you reach your goals. You are likely to receive gains and success in all your endeavors. You may face stiff competition ahead but your well worked out moves, which you had calculated previously to tackle such situations, will help you go forward courageously. Impulsiveness is not likely to bring the kind of results that you had been expecting. Pending legal matters related to an ancestral property will work in your favor, bringing you financial benefits.

Aries Finance Today

Today, your financial situation will remain satisfactory. Your investments in stocks might take a little longer to give returns. A small amount of monetary benefit is likely to be received from an unexpected source towards the end of the day.

Aries Family Today

A trip to an unexplored destination is calling out to you, which you will visit with your family. It might be financially taxing but you will enjoy the company of your loved ones and get to understand them better.

Aries Career Today

On the professional front, your efforts over the years will finally get noticed by your bosses. You are likely to receive a handsome bonus for your achievements. A promotion could be on the way.

Aries Health Today

Today, you will have to pay special attention to your health as underlying problems are likely to raise their ugly head again. You will have to be mindful of what you consume to avoid aggravating your health issues.

Aries Love Life Today

You will prioritize work over your love life, which is likely to strain your relationship. You will have to give the gift of time to your beloved and spend more time with them to save your romantic relationship from falling apart.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026