MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has constituted a high-level committee headed by the chief secretary to examine the feasibility of conducting in online mode all examinations held by the government. The move comes amid growing concerns about the security and transparency of offline examinations, particularly following last month’s Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak. After TET leak, panel to examine viability of conducting exams online

An order to this effect was issued by the state higher and technical education department on Friday. The committee’s recommendations are expected to guide the state’s future policy on exams conducted by the state government.

The committee will be chaired by the chief secretary and comprises the additional chief secretary (services) of the general administration department, additional chief secretary of the higher and technical education department, additional chief secretary (financial reforms) of the finance department, principal secretary of the school education and sports department, secretary of the electronics, information technology and artificial intelligence department, the Maharashtra director-general of police and the commissioner of the state common entrance test (CET) cell, Mumbai, who will serve as its member secretary.

“The committee has also been empowered to invite senior officials from concerned departments, domain experts, and representatives of relevant institutions or organisations to participate in its deliberations whenever required,” said a senior official from the state higher and technical education department.