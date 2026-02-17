Aries Horoscope Today for February 17, 2026: You may consider buying a new vehicle or a property

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Avoid controversies today! Fix love issues and also ensure you have a great day at the office. Financially, you are good to make new decisions. Your health is also good. Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

No serious problem will hurt your love life while at the office; you’ll succeed in delivering all the tasks. Your financial status will be superb today. There will be relief from ailments.

Aries Love Horoscope Today The relationship demands more attention today. There will be turbulence in the second part of the day. You will be happy taking the love affair to the next level. Females need to be cautious when reconnecting with an ex-lover, as this may impact their current love affair. You may also spend more time with your lover in a hilly terrain or on the beach side today. Pick the second part of the week to discuss the love affair with the parents.

Aries Career Horoscope Today You need to be professional at the workplace. Unexpected tremors will come up in the form of office politics or a new task with a tight deadline. Be ready to face challenges in communication during a presentation or at an interview. You should also update your knowledge, which will help you at client sessions. Those who are in government service may have pressure to compromise on certain jobs. However, do not succumb to this.

Aries Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in today. This will help you make investments in the stock market. You may consider buying a new vehicle or a property. Some females will buy jewelry as an investment. Today is also a good day to book flight tickets and make hotel reservations for a vacation abroad. Businessmen will also sign new partnerships that will bring in funds for trade expansions.

Aries Health Horoscope Today Your health will be good. No major medical issue will come up. However, some females will develop gynaecological issues. You need to be careful about the diet. Cut down the intake of fat and oil. Instead, consume more nuts, veggies, and fruits today. Some children will have viral fever, sore throat, and digestive issues that will stop them from attending school.

Aries Sign Attributes Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Symbol: Ram

Element: Fire

Body Part: Head

Sign Ruler: Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Stone: Ruby Aries Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

