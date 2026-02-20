Edit Profile
    Aries Horoscope Today for February 20, 2026: Your seniors may be annoyed by your conversation style

    Aries Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen will pick the day to sign new partnership deals, which will help in trade expansions to new territories.

    Published on: Feb 20, 2026 4:00 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are guided by principles

    Ensure you maintain a strong rapport with your lover and continue to deliver the best results at the workplace. Wealth is positive, which leads to smart investments.

    Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Stay happy in a love relationship. Avoid arguments at the workplace, and prefer investments in the stock market. Health is also at your side.

    Aries Love Horoscope Today

    Despite the issues in the love affair, you will spend time with your partner. Be careful about the conversations today. There will be ego-related conflicts that demand mature handling. The second part of the day is good for single natives to express their feelings to their crush. Some love affairs will also demand the intervention of parents. This will be most visible in married relationships. Consider a vacation together where you may also take a call on the marriage.

    Aries Career Horoscope Today

    Be careful about the attitude at the workplace. Your seniors may be annoyed by your conversation style. This may lead to trouble today. You should also be ready to face challenges associated with the performance. Some tasks, especially those associated with finance, marketing, architecture, and manufacturing, will have trouble. You should also be ready to travel for job purposes. Businessmen will pick the day to sign new partnership deals, which will help in trade expansions to new territories.

    Aries Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. You are good to resolve financial issues associated with payment in the business. You can pick the second part of the day to buy electronic appliances and even furniture. Some natives will book hotels and flights for a vacation abroad. Consider settling the property issues within the family. Traders will also raise funds through partners for expansions.

    Aries Health Horoscope Today

    Health will be in good shape. You will recover from ailments associated with the heart, eyes, and ears. You will also be good to attend a gym today. It is good to keep a distance from office stress that may impact mental health. Females may develop viral fever today. Some children may also have bruises while playing, which will not be serious. You may also pick the day to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

    Aries Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
    • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
    • Symbol: Ram
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Head
    • Sign Ruler: Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Red
    • Lucky Number: 5
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Aries Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
