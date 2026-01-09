Edit Profile
    Aries Horoscope Today for January 9, 2026: Follow the cosmic guidance for fiscal growth

    Aries Daily Horoscope Today: Health will be good throughout the day.

    Published on: Jan 09, 2026 4:00 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in ideals

    Talk to settle the issues with your lover. New responsibilities will keep you busy at the office. Be careful about monetary expenses. Your health is also good.

    Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Handle relationship issues with a mature attitude. Professionally, you will be productive. Keep a distance from official controversies. Health will be good throughout the day. No major financial issue will trouble you.

    Aries Love Horoscope Today

    Be careful during disagreements. You may lose your temper, and this may create turbulence in the love affair. The second part of the day is crucial for new lovers. You may also come up with ideas to augment the relationship. You may discuss the love affair with your parents to get their approval. Married natives must be careful not to let a third person dictate things in the relationship. You may also prefer proposing to your crush in the first part of the day.

    Aries Career Horoscope Today

    There will be issues associated with productivity. You may require working additional hours. A senior may not be happy with your performance. This may invite trouble. Those who are attending the interviews need to brush up on their technical skills. Healthcare, legal, transport, media, automobile, sales, and academic professionals will have a tight schedule. Those who handle trade and banking profiles will require being more polite to the clients. Students will also have happy news related to admission to foreign universities.

    Aries Money Horoscope Today

    The financial status will be good today. You will see decent returns from previous investments. The second part of the day is good to buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle. Some females will inherit a part of the property. Some natives will provide financial assistance to a needy friend, while the second part of the day is also good for donating to charity.

    Aries Health Horoscope Today

    No major medical issue will come up today. However, female natives may develop gynecological issues in the first part of the day. You must be careful while travelling in hilly terrains. You should also avoid food rich in oil and fat, especially in the second part of the day. Children may complain about pain in the legs. You should also be ready to give up both junk food and aerated drinks.

    Aries Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
    • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
    • Symbol: Ram
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Head
    • Sign Ruler: Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Red
    • Lucky Number: 5
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Aries Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

