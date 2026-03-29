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    Aries Horoscope Today for March 29- April 4, 2026: An auspicious week for new ventures

    Aries Horoscope Today: Businessmen will be happy to launch a new project or idea this week.

    Published on: Mar 29, 2026 4:05 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not let egos hamper your life

    Aries Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Aries Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Keep issues out of the relationship and ensure you devote more time to your career. Your financial situation will be good, and your health will remain stable.

    Utilize every opportunity to prove your professional mettle. The love life demands more attention, and financial life will be positive. Handle health carefully.

    Aries Love Horoscope This Week

    There will be mild tremors in the relationship. You need to be ready to handle the crisis with an open mind. You may face trouble in the form of egos and attitude. A previous love affair will also come up, causing rifts this week. Some natives will be fortunate to settle the issues with open communication. You may also discuss the future of the relationship with the parents. Single natives may confidently approach the crush to express the feeling.

    Aries Career Horoscope This Week

    The productivity at the workplace will have minor issues. You need to be careful not to let office politics impact the performance. Keep the seniors at the workplace happy with your approach to challenges and risks. There will be trouble related to technical skills, which will impact a specific project. Handle this crisis by augmenting your skills. Businessmen will be happy to launch a new project or idea this week. Students will also clear examinations without much difficulty.

    Aries Money Horoscope This Week

    Wealth will come in this week. You will receive money from multiple sources, including previous investments. This will help you clear all dues. There will be requirements to settle in the legal and medical sectors. You should be careful not to blindly trust anyone in terms of wealth. You should also be ready to contribute for a social cause or for a celebration this week.

    Aries Health Horoscope This Week

    Your health will be good this week. There will be no serious issues that will impact daily life. However, some natives will develop viral fever or infections in the eyes. You may also have trouble related to sleep. You must be ready to compromise on the diet this week. Give up food rich in oil and fat. Instead, consume more vegetables and fruits. Some seniors may also develop skin-related infections.

    Aries Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
    • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
    • Symbol: Ram
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Head
    • Sign Ruler: Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Red
    • Lucky Number: 5
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Aries Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Aries Horoscope Today For March 29- April 4, 2026: An Auspicious Week For New Ventures

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    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
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    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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