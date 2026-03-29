Aries Horoscope Today for March 29- April 4, 2026: An auspicious week for new ventures

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not let egos hamper your life Aries Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Keep issues out of the relationship and ensure you devote more time to your career. Your financial situation will be good, and your health will remain stable.

Utilize every opportunity to prove your professional mettle. The love life demands more attention, and financial life will be positive. Handle health carefully.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week There will be mild tremors in the relationship. You need to be ready to handle the crisis with an open mind. You may face trouble in the form of egos and attitude. A previous love affair will also come up, causing rifts this week. Some natives will be fortunate to settle the issues with open communication. You may also discuss the future of the relationship with the parents. Single natives may confidently approach the crush to express the feeling.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week The productivity at the workplace will have minor issues. You need to be careful not to let office politics impact the performance. Keep the seniors at the workplace happy with your approach to challenges and risks. There will be trouble related to technical skills, which will impact a specific project. Handle this crisis by augmenting your skills. Businessmen will be happy to launch a new project or idea this week. Students will also clear examinations without much difficulty.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week Wealth will come in this week. You will receive money from multiple sources, including previous investments. This will help you clear all dues. There will be requirements to settle in the legal and medical sectors. You should be careful not to blindly trust anyone in terms of wealth. You should also be ready to contribute for a social cause or for a celebration this week.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week Your health will be good this week. There will be no serious issues that will impact daily life. However, some natives will develop viral fever or infections in the eyes. You may also have trouble related to sleep. You must be ready to compromise on the diet this week. Give up food rich in oil and fat. Instead, consume more vegetables and fruits. Some seniors may also develop skin-related infections.

Aries Sign Attributes Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Symbol: Ram

Element: Fire

Body Part: Head

Sign Ruler: Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Stone: Ruby Aries Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)