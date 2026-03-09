Aries Horoscope Today for March 9, 2026: The second part of the day is crucial for those who hold senior positions

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even in tense times
Have a happy love relationship today. Be confident about professional success, and you will also be good at finance. There will also be relief from ailments.
Keep your day packed with love. There will be opportunities to prove one's professional mettle. Handle wealth carefully, and health will also be positive today.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
Despite the challenges in the relationship, you will both spend time together. You will be happy to convince the parents about the love affair, and the response will be positive. Avoid harsh statements today while you spend time together with your partner, which will hurt the relationship. There will also be instances where your lover will expect you to be more romantic and expressive. Those who are travelling should call up their lover today to express their feelings.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
Maintain a professional attitude while you take up any responsibility at the workplace. This will also help you stay in the good books of the management. Keep the seniors and clients happy with your willingness to take up additional responsibilities. The second part of the day is crucial for those who hold senior positions. You may also clear job interviews to get an offer letter with a better package. Some IT, healthcare, hospitality, and accounting professionals will also see opportunities abroad.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in. However, your priority should be to save for the rainy day. Keep a distance from major investments in the stock market. You should also be careful while lending a large amount to a friend or a sibling today. Some females will clear all monetary issues with friends today. Consider clearing the dues and achieving success in taking the trade to new areas.
Aries Health Horoscope Today
Your health is in good shape. There will be relief from ailments associated with the stomach, eyes, and bones. However, some females may develop oral health issues today. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects in the second part of the day. You may also pick the day to give up both alcohol and tobacco. Some children will also miss the class due to viral fever.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More