Aries Horoscope Today for March 9, 2026: The second part of the day is crucial for those who hold senior positions

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even in tense times Have a happy love relationship today. Be confident about professional success, and you will also be good at finance. There will also be relief from ailments. Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Keep your day packed with love. There will be opportunities to prove one's professional mettle. Handle wealth carefully, and health will also be positive today.

Aries Love Horoscope Today Despite the challenges in the relationship, you will both spend time together. You will be happy to convince the parents about the love affair, and the response will be positive. Avoid harsh statements today while you spend time together with your partner, which will hurt the relationship. There will also be instances where your lover will expect you to be more romantic and expressive. Those who are travelling should call up their lover today to express their feelings.

Aries Career Horoscope Today Maintain a professional attitude while you take up any responsibility at the workplace. This will also help you stay in the good books of the management. Keep the seniors and clients happy with your willingness to take up additional responsibilities. The second part of the day is crucial for those who hold senior positions. You may also clear job interviews to get an offer letter with a better package. Some IT, healthcare, hospitality, and accounting professionals will also see opportunities abroad.

Aries Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in. However, your priority should be to save for the rainy day. Keep a distance from major investments in the stock market. You should also be careful while lending a large amount to a friend or a sibling today. Some females will clear all monetary issues with friends today. Consider clearing the dues and achieving success in taking the trade to new areas.

Aries Health Horoscope Today Your health is in good shape. There will be relief from ailments associated with the stomach, eyes, and bones. However, some females may develop oral health issues today. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects in the second part of the day. You may also pick the day to give up both alcohol and tobacco. Some children will also miss the class due to viral fever.

Aries Sign Attributes Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Symbol: Ram

Element: Fire

Body Part: Head

Sign Ruler: Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Stone: Ruby Aries Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)