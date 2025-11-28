Aries Horoscope Today for November 28, 2025: Businessmen may also pick the day to launch a new concept

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Ego should not be your playmates Overcome the issues in the love affair and spend more time meeting the professional requirements. Wealth will come in today. Your health is also positive. Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Take up the initiative to settle the troubles in your love life. You will be successful in meeting the professional requirements. Both health and wealth will be positive.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

Love openly today, and there will be pleasant moments in life. Despite minor issues related to egos, your partner will be happy spending time together. Your attitude is crucial here in settling things. Some single natives will find true love and propose today to express their feelings. Female natives may expect support from their parents. Today is a good day to take a call on the marriage. Those who are keen to rekindle the relationship with the ex-lover may pick the second part of the day.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

Be cordial with the team members and ensure you escape from office politics. Your positive attitude will work in team meetings. Academic, legal, media, advertising, IT, mechanical, and management professionals will see a tight schedule packed with challenging deadlines. It is good to utilize communication skills to impress the clients. Students applying to foreign universities will have good news. Businessmen may also pick the day to launch a new concept. Some traders may develop legal issues with the authorities.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

Consider wealth as an important part, and do not overspend. A previous investment will bring in a good return, and you may also earn from freelancing options. You may invest in a fixed deposit. However, the stock market is not a safe option. Some natives will be happy to clear monetary issues with siblings. You may buy a new property. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity.

Aries Health Horoscope Today

Keep your health intact and follow a balanced lifestyle. Start the day with exercise and focus on a good diet. You must be careful about your eyes and bones today. Children will develop breathing issues. Those who have a history of cardiac illness may develop complications in the second part of the day. Females working in the kitchen need to be careful about minor cuts while chopping vegetables.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Symbol: Ram

Element: Fire

Body Part: Head

Sign Ruler: Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)