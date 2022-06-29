Aries Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for June 29,'22 states, monetary growth

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) There are a number of possibilities that have opened up for you today. Stars show that the finance front seems to look good. It is better you keep your cash flow intact and a track of what you’ve been spending. Today can also prove to be bad when it comes to your profession. So, try to manage things at your end with an expert and make sure things don’t go downhill. It is a good day to make travel plans today as they might bring a lot of joy and add on to unforgettable memories for life. You should also plan on investing and taking a turn in property as this might prove to be very beneficial for you. The cards show excellent for love life so it is time you take that plunge with your partner. There are other factors that can prove to be extremely beneficial and good from the outside. Miscellaneous factors can affect your day negatively so it is better to keep an eye out for negative things.

Aries Finance Today The finance front looks good. Stars show that there are good chances of multiplying your health so, it is best you manage things at your end. However, taking high risks are said to be avoided at all costs and highly risky plans can also make the table turn. This might turn your smooth sailing into a rocky ride, implying there are chances for you to face inconvenience when you invest in high-risk opportunities. You should also plan on investing. You can see growth and prosperity today.

Aries Family Today The stars on the family front seems to be good today. As there can be a pleasant time with the family front, you can plan something that can be in favor of people. If you are planning to make a big plan or having an important conversation with any member, it is better you take it as the time proves to be beneficial. It is better you stay close to the family and avoid getting into any heated arguments. There can be of profitable and a pleasant day if you play your cards right.

Aries Career Today You career front seems to be bad today. Cards show that a lack of growth and prosperity is in your way today when it comes to switching to another career. This is not a good time to try your hands at the job interview you’ve been planning to go for a long time or take that career call you’ve been wanting. It is advised not to apply for a new job as it can also initiate new concerns in your way.

Aries Health Today Health front seems moderate today. If you’ve been waiting to get a check-up done, do it right away as it will be beneficial for you. It is the day to decide things related to health front. Bad news might come your way as much as health is related. It is best to follow the routine you’ve always been following and do not leave your exercise routine if you’re following one.

Aries Love Life Today Your love life can take unexpectedly positive turns today as the cards are in your favor for you today and your love life looks in an excellent position. Your love life looks happening and it is the time you can make plans to ask your partner out. You can take major steps in this side of life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Off White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON