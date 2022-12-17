Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aries Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: Astro tips for property deals

Aries Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: Astro tips for property deals

Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:00 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 17 to read the daily astrological prediction for Aries. Today appears to be a great day with happiness and relaxation all around.

Aries Daily Horoscope Today for December 17, 2022: Today, you explore yourself and live to the fullest.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, today appears to be a great day with happiness and relaxation all around. Meet your old friends to energize yourself. Be it your family, spouse, or social gatherings, you may be elated to have them around you. You may be successful and admired at work, and some of you may be offered a hike in your salary. Be careful while travelling. Take your spouse for a candlelight dinner. Maybe she has a wonderful plan for you when you return home. Your enemies may develop a soft corner for you. Invest in Gold or property strategically. Today, you explore yourself and live to the fullest.

Aries Finance Today

You need to check your expenses. Your expenditure may bring some good fortune to you. You are likely to spend your money on some religious and good deeds. Invest in mutual funds carefully to avoid any legal issues in future. You may purchase a new property or sell an old one to make profits. Take a piece of wise advice from any property dealer before investing in any property to avoid any legal issues or financial setbacks.

Aries Family Today

Family is your greatest treasure. You may rejoice with them during some outings. Have a get-together with your other family members to create ecstatic moments. Give them your best love and care and take them to the doctor for routine check-ups.

Aries Career Today

You have to work hard to thrive in your career and get an appreciation for your performance. Your win may thrust you into the limelight for your today's success. Keep showing your extraordinary effort and determination.

Aries Health Today

You need to focus on your health and well-being as good health is above all wealth. Though you are a very energetic person, you may suffer from stomach-related problems, or cough and cold. Drink warm water and add plenty of fiber to your diet and avoid street foods. Inculcate a balanced diet in your daily routine to lead a healthy life.

Aries Love Life Today

Express your love to someone you like. You and your partner may be in a serious relationship but need your family's consent and support to marry. You both may stick to each other as best friends in any odd circumstances, thus showcasing your true love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Saturday, December 17, 2022
