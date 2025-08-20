Aries Horoscope Today for August 20, 2025: Expect good returns from foreign lands

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks are your trusted companions Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spread happiness in the love affair and ensure you are productive at work. Avoid any major monetary decision. Your health will not impact your daily life.

Explore the different prospects of romance. Consider new challenges at the workplace that will also strengthen your professional performance. Avoid major monetary decisions. Your health will be good.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

There will be instances where you may need to compromise with your lover. Despite your efforts, the relationship will go haywire, and some natives will also find the partner egoistic, stubborn, and unbecoming. This will even lead to a break-up in the second part of the day. Married couples should avoid outside opinions and instead must have proper discussions to keep the romance alive. Some females will also get proposals from known persons. The second part of the day is good to propose to your crush.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

Do not hurt your professional ambitions today. There will be incidents that may impact the morale, but do not give up. You will see crucial tasks that will demand that you brush up on your technical skills. Armed persons, lawyers, judges, fashion designers, and editors may have opportunities to grow, and you need to utilize them to the fullest. Be cautious while communicating with the team, as some of your statements can be tweaked and will also be misunderstood. Businessmen may face issues in launching new concepts. Students should also strive hard in their studies.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

There will be issues associated with wealth. The returns from previous investments may not be as expected. This may also stop you from making crucial investments in the stock market. However, you may buy electronic appliances today. A senior or relative will require medical expenses, and you may financially provide support. You may also confidently donate money to charity. Some entrepreneurs will receive funds from foreign lands for expansions.

Aries Health Horoscope Today

Today, you are good in terms of health. However, it is good to pay attention to the lifestyle. Avoid junk food and aerated drinks. Some natives may suffer pain in their legs, but that won't affect their daily lives. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)