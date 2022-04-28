Aries Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 28

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries, you have achieved mental peace and now this is time to maintain your mental and physical health. There is a lot to do in order to have a happy and content life. One of family members may get selected in top MNC and plan to shift to new location, it may be tough for you to let him or her go, but this is the need of the time. Nothing complicated is foreseen on the business front, but avoid taking risk at this point of time.

You may complete a professional course and get new job offers from top companies. It is important to seize these opportunities in order to take your career graph to the top. Your professional life may be going smooth, but some issues may arise in your personal life.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Aries Finance Today

You have sufficient fund to start a new business or invest in a lucrative deal. Avoid taking any financial decision in haste today as you may have to regret later. Some may receive outstanding payment.

Aries Family Today

This is not a favorable day on the family front. You should have a positive discussion with your spouse in order to resolve issues in your married life.

Aries Career Today

Your team members may be influenced by you and start following your suggestions. You have lot to offer to your juniors, so keep helping and motivating them.

Aries Health Today

Day seems good and you can make the most of it. Some may plan to go outdoors with family members. You are advised to protect yourself from sunlight

Aries Love Life Today

Those who have been planning to propose to someone, they should do it now. Married couples may be blessed with baby and start a new journey.



Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026