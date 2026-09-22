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Aries Horoscope Today, September 22, 2026: Being kind and honest in relationship may resolve the ongoing issues today

Aries Horoscope Today: The Sun in Virgo also supports practical efficiency, especially with paperwork, scheduling and unfinished tasks.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026, 04:01:28 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20)

Daily Prediction says,

The Moon remains in Capricorn in your tenth house for the practical day. Work, responsibility and public dealings are likely to take center stage, so expect a day of calls, follow-ups, deadlines and visible accountability. If your recent routine has felt messy, today supports better structure and a calmer head once you begin tackling one thing at a time. You may be in touch with an important person, senior or experienced colleague who helps you see a career matter more clearly. Keep your approach simple, respectful and solution-minded. The Sun in Virgo also supports practical efficiency, especially with paperwork, scheduling and unfinished tasks. You could be busy enough to forget domestic concerns, yet a family matter may still require a quick check-in, especially around your mother's comfort or household peace. Saturn is in Pisces, your twelfth house, in an ongoing slow transit, so sleep, recovery and emotional decompression still need conscious care. Rahu in Aquarius, your eleventh house, and Ketu in Leo, your fifth house, form an ongoing axis that can bring useful contacts while making romance, children or pleasure plans somewhat unpredictable.

Aries Horoscope (Canva)
Aries Horoscope (Canva)

Aries Love Horoscope Today

Even with work pressure, your relationship tone can stay warm if you make room for small gestures. A brief call, a kind reply or sharing one honest thought after a long day may matter more than trying to create a perfect moment. If you are married or committed, practical discussions about family duties, home arrangements or paperwork can move ahead well when both of you stay calm. Romance is present, but it works through reliability and companionship rather than drama. If you are single, interest may grow through professional circles or familiar company. Be patient if someone seems reserved at first. By evening, emotional ease is more likely, and your spouse or partner's company can feel especially comforting.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

This is a productive day for steady performance. You may be busier than usual, but your effort is easier to notice when you stay organised and avoid scattered multitasking. Meetings, reviews, client work and submissions can move better if you prepare your points beforehand and keep records neat. If you have been hoping for improvement in working conditions, today's conversations or feedback may open a practical next step. Students are well placed for concentration, especially in revision-heavy subjects, written work and anything needing close attention. Try to study in blocks rather than in a rush. If authority figures seem demanding, do not react defensively. A measured answer and timely completion will do more for your position than emotional explanation.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

Financially, the day asks for discipline rather than display. Work-related expenses, family needs or transport costs may need attention, but sensible handling will keep things manageable. This is a good time to review one pending bill, a shared payment or a household contribution without turning it into a bigger discussion than necessary. If spouse-related paperwork, property matters or documentation comes up, read carefully and move step by step. Avoid stress spending, especially on things you do not truly need. Holding back on one non-essential purchase today can leave you feeling more secure by night. Careful choices build quiet confidence.

Aries Health Horoscope Today

Your health looks manageable, though overwork can easily translate into fatigue, stiffness or missed meals. Anxiety may reduce as the day becomes busier, but the body still needs support. Keep water nearby, eat on time and take short breaks between tasks. If family concerns are on your mind, stay caring without absorbing every worry. A slower evening, lighter dinner and less phone time before sleep will help your system settle. Gentle stretching after work may do more for your mood than pushing yourself further tonight.

Tip for the Day:

Keep your words practical and your energy steady from morning onward.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

  • Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

    Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More

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Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Aries Horoscope Today, September 22, 2026: Being Kind And Honest In Relationship May Resolve The Ongoing Issues Today

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