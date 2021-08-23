Cancer Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 23

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

With frozen nerves on your sides, you are mysteriously hungry to share your ideas and tend to put forward your views. However, you will win success and be understood as a sensible person to be with. You are now far less afraid and more respected. Make a concentrated effort to show sensitivity and respect towards others and listen to what they are saying.

Cancer Finance Today

Are you looking for money to invest in new projects? Then continue your plans because situations appear to be good. Friends that advise you are mostly honest with you. Go ahead if you wish to buy something. You make the appropriate choice, and the sales personnel won't mislead you too.

Cancer Family Today

You enjoy pleasant relationships with friends and family. Take time for shared activities - they will be a big delight for you. Occasions such as this allow you to see what type of person you are and the part you play between friends and family. What could be better than to be in others' company?

Cancer Career Today

It is crucial to cooperate with your colleagues, they think you are imaginative and accessible, and never miss to let all of them know what you value and appreciate their cooperation. You work as a team and can reach unforeseen achievements. Make sure you use this promising setup.

Cancer Health Today

You have the capacity to withstand a lot of exercise, but you must be careful to regulate your energy levels and avoid becoming utterly exhausted or exhaust yourself completely. Prolonged excellent health throughout time is only possible when stress is minimized.

Cancer Love Life Today

Your connection is not totally harmonious. There are sweet words and small gestures in your head, but you are not putting them forward. Chances to get into arguments are high. Avoid impulsive attitude.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark grey





Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

