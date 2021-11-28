Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Daily Horoscope for November 28: Stars predict a good day
horoscope

Cancer Daily Horoscope for November 28: Stars predict a good day

  • Dear Cancer, today you may have to deal with quite a few challenges that may knock you down but you will rise up with your sheer spirit.
Stars predict a good day for you, if challenges are taken as a blessing in disguise.
Stars predict a good day for you, if challenges are taken as a blessing in disguise.
Published on Nov 28, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun 22- Jul 22)

Dear Cancer, everybody knows what a beautiful heart you have. Your highly imaginative quality takes you to a fantasy world where everything is planned and working as per your dreams and aspirations. But, don’t get swayed away with your too much imagination and face the real world. Today, you may have to deal with quite a few challenges that may knock you down but you will rise up with your sheer spirit. Stars predict a good day for you, if challenges are taken as a blessing in disguise. As per your planetary combination reading, you might have to travel work related to accomplish a long pending task.

Cancer Finance Today 

Talking about your finance, it is a great day. You will have flourishing results in whatever endeavor you put your money into. At the same time, don’t invest in a large amount of money instead do it in small groups and quantify. 

Cancer Family Today 

An elderly member in the family will be your area of concern. They may experience some health issues but fret not, all will be well by the night. You will have the support of your spouse all throughout the day and some guests are expected for a visit.

Cancer Career Today 

You will outshine by successfully accomplishing all your additional and pending tasks at work front. You may have to manage your team in the absence of your senior and you will do it wonderfully too. It is advised to refrain from getting involved in debates and unnecessary discussions.

Cancer Love Life Today 

You may experience some friction with your partner or spouse today. But keep your calm and deal with the situation patiently by avoiding confrontations. Don’t discuss about past and don’t commit about future promises. Things will get better by the end of the day. It is better to stay cool and composed.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: White

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
astrology sun signs cancer horoscope cancer + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out