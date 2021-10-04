Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Do not put your hands into property matters
Cancer Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Do not put your hands into property matters

Published on Oct 04, 2021 12:40 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Cancer, you are gifted with a layered personality and you stay focused on what you do. Try to maintain your calm and do not get bogged down with the pressures of life today. You will emerge a winner in the end so do not leave room for self-doubt. You are drawn towards stability and challenges at the same time and you strive hard to get your work done, come what may. However, stay away from temptations and continue to strive to excel. Luck will be favouring you and success will be yours. Students will also secure good grades on their academic front. Travelling could be hectic and an expensive affair. Do not put your hands into property matters for now.

Cancer Finance Today

You are likely to receive a loan from the bank for purchasing your dream house. However, make sure you put the money to proper use so that you will not have to borrow money later on to repay the amount.

Cancer Family Today

There may be some differences between you and your family elders over some of your decisions, but they are likely to support you anyway. There are chances of misunderstandings to creep up in your domestic life. Patiently handling will ease the tense atmosphere.

Cancer Career Today

Your seriousness at the workplace is likely to bring you a promotion in rank or a hike in your salary or both, depending on how impressed your seniors and bosses will be. Staying focused will help you achieve more in less time on the professional front.

Cancer Health Today

Patience will be the key to good health for you today. Joining a gym with friends is likely to bring a positive change in your daily lifestyle. Practising yoga and meditation will help you maintain an optimistic approach to life.

Cancer Love Life Today

At a social gathering, you are likely to meet someone interesting and that will be the start of a new relationship. Take it slow and enjoy quality time with your beloved. A quiet candle-light dinner is on the cards for you both.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

 

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

