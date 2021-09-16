Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sep 16: Stop being moody & pessimistic

Cancer

People born under this sign are emotional and loving, but can become moody and pessimistic. The day sees you display your positive aspects in your love life and family matters. However, exercise extra caution while travelling today.

Cancer Finance Today

You will manage to grow your money slowly, but surely, as you dig into your financial resources to invest more every year. Money loaned to someone will be returned with interest and make you heave a big sigh of relief. Those in the stock market are likely to hit it rich.

Cancer Family Today

Your absence is likely to be missed at a party that you could not attend. Don’t put blind faith in self-styled godmen to gain personal benefits, as they are in no position to benefit you, rather they can put a dent in your pocket and much more.

Cancer Career Today

You never know when big opportunities may come up, so it is crucial to continuously keep upgrading your skills. Self-determination and having the confidence to motivate yourself to soar heights of success is very important. Your school seniors will be only too happy to help you complete a tough assignment.

Cancer Health Today

You will do well to introduce outdoor games to your children; it will not only help them remain fit, but also broaden their horizons. Your firm resolve to get back in shape will help you in overcoming the temptation to indulge in junk food and sugary drinks. This will keep you in good health.

Cancer Love Life Today

Partner’s newfound enthusiasm in love life promises to take your romance to the seventh heaven. It’s only by not taking your relationship for granted that your connection will stay strong. You may seriously consider marrying someone with whom you are in a long-term relationship, so take the one you love into confidence.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

