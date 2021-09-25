Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sep 25: Watch out for your health!

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Today, your communication skills are likely to improve and you will receive a lot due to your newfound talent. Your logical reasoning and analytical thinking abilities will help you stay ahead of your competitors and make your mark. Give your best shot in whatever you do. On the academic front, students will find it a bit challenging to reach up to the mark. Property-related matters are likely to go in your favour, provided you pursue it whole-heartedly and weigh the pros and cons before making a splash into it. It is an opportune time to execute your travel plans to a tourist destination.

Cancer Finance Today

Your financial goals will be met as per your careful planning and doubled efforts. You are also likely to make money on the side with your past investments in stock market and immovable property.

Cancer Family Today

You will use your time in renewing family ties, which had gone sour for reasons unknown. Your initiative will be lauded by one and all at home and your efforts are likely to bear fruits, bringing peace.

Cancer Career Today

There will be several highs and lows for you on the professional front today. You will have to work extra time and finish off your pending assignments. You also need to avoid getting into conflicts with subordinates to ensure a smooth working environment.

Cancer Health Today

You need to be careful of what you eat and drink. Due to negligence, you might suffer from stomach disorders later. Regular exercise will keep you fit, while yoga will give you peace of mind.

Cancer Love Life Today

You will get to spend time with your beloved and that is likely to boost your love life. Your beloved will become your best friend and you will be able to confide in them with your heartfelt desires.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874