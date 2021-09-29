Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sep 29: Finances are under lucky star!

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You are likely to have lot of luck and opportunities. With your imagination and hard work you will come closer to your goals in life. Armed with in-depth knowledge and a future plan, you will be confident about your actions and will stay assertive. It is a good day to implement some bold ideas and you will be ready to take risks, albeit calculated ones. You need to put your suspicious nature aside and be open to input from others, as their suggestions will improve your work. You’ll value their input for a long time to come. You may come across an opportunity to go on a long-distance journey today. Prepare well to enjoy the trip. If you have been trying to buy a house of your own, there might be promising discussions in your family.

Cancer Finance Today

Your finances are under a lucky star and you can set your goals much higher than before. The chances of monetary success could hardly be better as all your calculated risks pay off brilliantly today.

Cancer Family Today

You are advised to stay away from any vices for your own good. Listen to family members closely to understand their perspective. The day is going to be more favorable than expected for students and they will be able to give their best.

Cancer Career Today

You will be able to utilize your intelligence wisely and succeed at your workplace as desired. Working professionals looking for a new job will be able to get one with a prestigious firm.

Cancer Health Today

The day brings positive changes to your health. It is advised to maintain a regular fitness routine. Maintain a check on your eating habits and have a proper diet to ensure total wellness.

Cancer Love Life Today

Relations with spouse can be disturbed due to a persistent family issue. Couples should not get involved in ego tussles over it. Suspecting fidelity of your partner will create a rift in your ties if you are not careful today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

