Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cancer Horoscope Today for July 29, 2025: New responsibilities may hit your door

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 04:03 am IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: Wealth will come in the form of different sources, helping you make smart decisions.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love beating challenges

Overcome the relationship issues with an open note. Prove your commitment at work through discipline. You will also see wealth and health coming in today.

Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot all problems both in love and at work today. Be careful while taking on new assignments, and also handle the challenges with confidence. Fortunately, your wealth and health are good for the day.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Your lover may sound stubborn today, but this should not be a reason for turbulence. You should be expressive in terms of love, and the second part of the day is also auspicious to give surprise gifts. Some females will settle issues with an ex-lover, but married natives need to be careful not to disturb their marital life. Single females attending a party or an official event may be invited to make a proposal today.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities will hit your door, and the success lies in the smart handling of the tasks. Present your innovative ideas freely at team meetings to prove your potential. Some natives who are in the government service may move out to a new place. Receptionists, customer service professionals, creative writers, and salesmen will have a tough day handling problematic clients. No performance-related complaints will come up, and you may also see opportunities to display your professionalism. Businessmen may also launch new concepts today.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in the form of different sources, helping you make smart decisions, including buying a new property. Some females will prefer buying a car today, while you can also pick the day to make a hotel reservation and book flight tickets for a vacation abroad. Some investors may lose money, but most businessmen will find good openings. Some traders will also overcome tax-related issues today.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will exist today. Ensure you are thoroughly prepared when going to cold places. Pack your winter wear and keep yourself warm, as you could get infected with a virus. Some minor cuts and bruises will be common among children who may also develop a viral fever today. Follow a healthy diet and drink plenty of water today.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Horoscope Today for July 29, 2025: New responsibilities may hit your door
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On