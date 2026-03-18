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    Cancer Horoscope Today March 18, 2026: Follow these astro insights for career growth, monetary gains and more

    Cancer Horoscope Today: Financial growth is expected, making it a good day for luxury purchases.

    Updated on: Mar 18, 2026 4:04 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

    Daily horoscope prediction says

    Handle the pressures with a smile

    Maintain a positive outlook in your relationship and leave your ego at the office door. Financial growth is expected, making it a good day for luxury purchases.

    Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    While your career and finances are looking up, your love life may encounter minor tremors that require immediate attention. Stay alert to both your job performance and your health.

    Cancer Love Horoscope Today

    A caring partner will help you resolve issues before they escalate. Be prepared for some unexpected behavior from your partner in the morning, which might cause temporary turbulence. Include your lover in important decisions to build their confidence. Married individuals should be wary of friction with in-laws and work to mend those ties quickly.

    Cancer Career Horoscope Today

    Your hard work will yield results, though you may face some ego-driven conflicts within your team. Leaders must stay close to their juniors to ensure deadlines are met. Women may receive news of a promotion, and the afternoon is ideal for job interviews. Those in retail, electronics, or the automobile sector will see healthy returns.

    Cancer Money Horoscope Today

    A strong financial position allows you to fulfill long-held dreams. You might spend on luxury items or book an international vacation. Property and vehicle investments are highly favored today. Business owners will find success in expanding their trade into new territories.

    Cancer Health Horoscope Today

    Health may require some attention, particularly for those with a history of heart issues. Pregnant women should avoid two-wheelers today. Be mindful of diabetes or anxiety-related symptoms. Ensure seniors stay on top of their medication schedules. It is a great day to consider a detox by quitting alcohol and tobacco.

    Cancer Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
    • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
    • Symbol: Crab
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
    • Sign Ruler: Moon
    • Lucky Day: Monday
    • Lucky Color: White
    • Lucky Number: 2
    • Lucky Stone: Pearl

    Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Cancer Horoscope Today March 18, 2026: Follow These Astro Insights For Career Growth, Monetary Gains And More

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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