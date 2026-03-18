Cancer Horoscope Today March 18, 2026: Follow these astro insights for career growth, monetary gains and more

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Daily horoscope prediction says Handle the pressures with a smile Maintain a positive outlook in your relationship and leave your ego at the office door. Financial growth is expected, making it a good day for luxury purchases. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

While your career and finances are looking up, your love life may encounter minor tremors that require immediate attention. Stay alert to both your job performance and your health.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today A caring partner will help you resolve issues before they escalate. Be prepared for some unexpected behavior from your partner in the morning, which might cause temporary turbulence. Include your lover in important decisions to build their confidence. Married individuals should be wary of friction with in-laws and work to mend those ties quickly.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today Your hard work will yield results, though you may face some ego-driven conflicts within your team. Leaders must stay close to their juniors to ensure deadlines are met. Women may receive news of a promotion, and the afternoon is ideal for job interviews. Those in retail, electronics, or the automobile sector will see healthy returns.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today A strong financial position allows you to fulfill long-held dreams. You might spend on luxury items or book an international vacation. Property and vehicle investments are highly favored today. Business owners will find success in expanding their trade into new territories.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today Health may require some attention, particularly for those with a history of heart issues. Pregnant women should avoid two-wheelers today. Be mindful of diabetes or anxiety-related symptoms. Ensure seniors stay on top of their medication schedules. It is a great day to consider a detox by quitting alcohol and tobacco.

Cancer Sign Attributes Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com