Cancer Horoscope predictions for March 17: Avoid planning any party

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This is an excellent day; you just need to focus on sorting minor issues with parents or spouse. Those who have already tried so many treatment options to manage a health issue, they may get relief from a home remedy. Elders in family may become source of inspiration and help you choose your academic goals.

Some may buy plot or invest in lucrative investment deals. Some may attract towards crypto currency and try to get hang of virtual currency. Investment for long term may be in your mind and you may spend time in making long term investment goals for securing future of your family.

What lies further? Read ahead

Cancer Finance Today

This is a very good day on the financial front. You may invest in property or mutual funds. Students may get their loans sanctioned. Splurging on luxurious or décor item is foreseen.

Cancer Family Today

Day does not seem suitable on the family front. Avoid planning any party or get together today. You may not be in mood to discuss something important with your partner.

Cancer Career Today

This is a normal day on the professional front. There are so many ways to boost income, so think about them. You may join seminars or conferences to boost your knowledge of your domain. Nothing complicated is foreseen on the work front, so fret not.

Cancer Health Today

Your excellent health condition may allow you to take steps towards personal and professional growth. A prolonged health issue is now under control, so enjoy the day to the fullest.

Cancer Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front. You may find out someone special to become your partner for life long. Candle light dinner or long drive is on the cards. This is all about having a wonderful time with someone you like the most.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026