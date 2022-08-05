Capricorn Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2022: Keep your calm

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Keeping a calm exterior and collected demeanour may help Capricorn natives in overcoming their rivals. Those who dream of a different life may launch into action today. Things may not go as your plans on the professional front. However, just bide your time and try not to blow up. Shouldering additional responsibility at work will lead to higher wages and a better position. Those looking to invest in shares may do so today. Trivial financial issues may pop their heads, try to adjust quickly and don’t procrastinate. Dealings in sale purchasing would be profitable provided you make most of the opportunities today. Investing in the property business sounds very appealing. Capricorn natives’ efforts brighten the family’s atmosphere. If you want to travel abroad start planning your trip now. You may also come across some lucrative deals and packages. Minor preparations before you travel overseas will make your trip a lot smoother. A sense of humour greatly helps in coming out of a tense situation.

Capricorn Finance Today Today it would be better if Capricorn natives keep some emergent funds in mind while planning to make a long-term investment. You will have to be a little careful while lending or taking a loan. Keeping business interests supreme in mind would enable to conquer problematic situations.

Capricorn Family Today Persistent efforts would bring unlimited joy on the domestic front. You are likely to achieve success in personal work with the timely help and support provided by family members. Your guidance may prove invaluable for a younger member of the family.

Capricorn Career Today Capricorn natives will need to watch out for frustration on the professional front today. Things could get out of control pretty quickly. Some Capricorns may also find it difficult to make decisions, because of which their work can suffer. The good news is that this phase shouldn't last very long.

Capricorn Health Today You are likely to be blessed with vast energy and confidence. Spending time journaling, reflecting, meditating, or working on an artistic endeavour can feel especially satisfying now. A weight-loss programme may prove very effective.

Capricorn Love Life Today The romantic partner's absence may make you realize the importance of love in your life. Single Capricorn natives are likely to enjoy attention from someone they’ve recently met. Be more trusting towards them. New romance is just around the corner. Better to prepare yourself to grab it.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

