Capricorn Daily Horoscope for February 25: Raise your expectations on career

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your efforts and dynamism are likely to increase today and you will be able to accomplish all your tasks with honesty, dedication, and on time. With your efficiency and dedication, you may succeed in defeating your competitors. The main thing is to trust your intuition -this will help you avoid mistakes. You will benefit from your extraordinary communication skills. You are likely to remain are more intuitive than usual, ready to pick up clues from those around you. Pay attention to details as they may prove important later on. There are high chances that you might go on a trip with someone interesting. It could be the start of a beneficial relationship. Finalizing a property without proper verification may harm your capital and plans. So, tread carefully in real estate matters. Those applying for foreign varsities or institutions may need to rope in an expert for correct guidance.

Capricorn Finance Today

There is likely to be an increase in your profit from the partnership business. You need to avoid making any kind of long-term investment. Keep a tab on your expenses to ensure you achieve your financial goals.

Capricorn Family Today

There is also a possibility of celebrating an auspicious function at home which may enhance family harmony. You need to make efforts to normalize ties with your siblings or close cousin. Doing so will restore domestic peace.

Capricorn Career Today

There are indications of improvement in your career prospects by way of promotion or better job opportunities. Some of you are likely to get a transfer or a good change in your job. It will be to your liking and approval.

Capricorn Health Today

On the health front, take care of your diet. Avoid intake of fatty food and make sure to include workouts in your daily routine. Your health is likely to improve and your willpower and motivation will increase.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You need to avoid being overcritical or expressing your opinion publicly to ensure a harmonious relationship with your loved ones. Try to keep your feelings under control, even a petty quarrel can turn into a serious conflict.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026