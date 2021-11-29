Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Nov 29: Control your expenses!

Capricorn (Dec 22- Jan 21)

You carry your life experience and seriousness towards your goals that makes you a reliable friend and partner. You are advised to learn from your past experiences and save yourself from blunders. Although you may face troubles in your love life, your responsible and mature attributes can take care of the entire situation. It is advised to not lose your temper.

Capricorn Finance Today

You are probably going to encounter a significant leap forward on your monetary front today. An international contact will assist you with extending your business skylines, getting the monetary benefits, do not hesitate to take this person’s help.

Capricorn Family Today

You are probably going to spend more time at home, which will keep your family pleased. You will encounter a serene climate at home. Giving some assistance in family tasks will be valued by family older folks.

Capricorn Career Today

Good times are coming your way. Multiple opportunities will be in your path, all you need is to allow them to enter your life while considering their goods and bads. You can get monetary benefits; all you require is to stay dedicated at your workplace and keep the personal chooses away from your professional life.

Capricorn Health Today

Your well-being is probably going to go through changes in the coming days. However, you need not stress as your nutritious eating routine and cognizant endeavors to remain fit and healthy will bear organic products. You will have an overall healthy lifestyle, just stay firm with your eating patterns.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Do not get involved in any argument today, it can lead to big fights and even break-ups. It’s better to avoid any topic that may lead to a fight today. Plan a candlelight dinner or a movie together to express your love and stay calm with your partner. Your significant partner needs your love today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

