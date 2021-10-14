Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Oct 14: Focus on your work!
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Oct 14: Focus on your work!

Dear Capricorn, avoid trip plans today. All your extra efforts will pay off. Things will be usual on the health front. Remember, safety comes first, while stepping out.
Bad weather or vehicle issues may ruin your short or long trip, so avoid trip plans today.
Published on Oct 14, 2021 12:29 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This can be a positive day for you if you focus on your work and avoid some trip plans. Since you are good at managing finances and investing in property will be your first objective today. Your parents may seek your presence in a family function, so be there for them.

Your spouse will give you extra attention today and shower love. Those who are planning to go on a trip may have to face some issues on the way.

How your stars have planned this day for you, read ahead!

Capricorn Finance Today

You have a good financial condition and you may have to help someone in need of financial help. Some may donate their money to a social cause. You may get parental property in inheritance.

Capricorn Family Today

Someone close may visit you and make the home environment joyful. You will get a chance to relive your childhood after a long time. Someone in the family may soon tie a knot. Overall, it's a great day at the family front.

Capricorn Career Today

It will be a good day on the professional front and you may get extra responsibility beyond your usual work at the office. You may have to help your colleague in completing an important task. All your extra efforts will pay off.

Capricorn Health Today

Things will be usual on the health front. You will manage to keep yourself safe and healthy by opting for an exercise routine. Switching diets will work for some. Try following protocols while stepping out.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You may get an unexpected gift from your partner that will bring a smile to your face. Some may plan an evening out with their spouse. Married couples will enjoy harmony in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Lemon

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

