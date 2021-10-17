Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 17: A memorable day in love life

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorns are disciplined individuals. A Capricorn can read a person’s mind in a matter of seconds. They have a good instinct which is worth mentioning. When Capricorns are upset, they can be really harsh. A Capricorn is fiercely ambitious and always likes to work on it. They don't like to talk about things, they rather believe in working on it. They are the most dependable people and can be trusted for their words. Capricorns are loyal to their friends and believe in long lasting relationships. They are workaholics might tend to get stressed out too much and you may lose grip towards your health. As of today, focus on your health as it seems to be quite vulnerable.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your face might bloom when you unexpectedly find the papers of your long-forgotten investments. A feeling of sigh is going to make your day.

Capricorn Family Today

Your greatest pleasure could be spending time with your family. You might straddle between your work and home, but you know your priorities, so do not change your priorities to impress anyone.

Capricorn Career Today

Dear Capricorns, this day could be the most important day for your career life. Opportunities do not knock on your door twice. So do not let it slip away from your hands, no matter whatever may be your naive reason.

Capricorn Health Today

Capricorns, on this day you shouldn't ignore even the slightest ache, or any unusual symptoms related to your health. Also do not think twice to consult a doctor to get a diagnosis. Health, after all is the most important asset you possess.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Don't you think you are forgetting to fulfil the promises that you made to your spouse? Revive your memories and get engaged with the activities that you have promised upon before it can disturb the stability of your relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026