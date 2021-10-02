Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 2: Some news on career front

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorn, this is a favourable day to execute plans on a romantic front, love is in the air for some. Money will flow in from various income sources and business will take off. Home renovation work may take longer than expected time. You may not get desired results from a business meeting or business trip. A minor issue may turn into a dispute on the family front, so avoid being part of any such argument or conflict between family members.

Newly married couples will enjoy a good time with each other. Investing in the real estate market may prove beneficial in the near future.

There is a lot to disclose about the day, so check the details below:

Capricorn Finance Today

You are in good financial condition, so it is a good time to invest in mutual funds, stocks or real estate markets. You may also plan home renovation work or a long family trip as your bank balance allows you to do so.

Capricorn Family Today

You should not expect too much from your spouse as he/she may not be in the mood to support your ideas or agree with you on something. Try to avoid being part of any argument with siblings.

Capricorn Career Today

This is a normal day on the professional front. You may have to wait a bit longer for new job opportunities. Some may get an appreciation for their hard work and devotion on the professional front.

Capricorn Health Today

Your excellent health condition allows you to plan something big on the home front. You may visit your close friends today. A home remedy will work for those who have been feeling under the weather.

Capricorn Love Life Today

This is a good day to propose to someone you have a crush on or ask him/her out for dinner or lunch. Married couples will sort out all issues today and start a new chapter of life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Light Blue

