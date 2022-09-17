Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sep 17, 2022: Your negligence may pay off

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sep 17, 2022: Your negligence may pay off

Published on Sep 17, 2022 12:09 AM IST

Dear Capricorn, your daily astrological predictions for September 17, 2022 suggests, there are indications for the purchase of a new vehicle or house.

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Today Capricorn natives may find it tough to make the desired progress. Circumstances may be more complex and your objectives may become vaguer. Despite some people trying to question you and cause trouble, you will stay focused and succeed in reorganizing yourself financially and balancing out your spending. A prudent approach to financial matters would help save a lot. It is better to tackle things positively so that you can maintain your peace for the time being. Before doing any important work, do a proper check about it. Laxity may prove costly. You need to do your work carefully and are advised to consult your family members before undertaking any important task. Changing your diet and trying new exercises may provide even greater health benefits. Capricorn natives can improve mental wellness by doing yoga activities like pranayama. There are indications for the purchase of a new vehicle or house. Capricorn students can get success in an interview or competitive exam.

Capricorn Finance Today On the business side of things, the day’s positive energy may bring good news on the financial front for Capricorn natives. If a project comes your way, it's a good time to dig into it and consider it seriously. Success in recovering blocked payments may give a big boost to your financial position.

Capricorn Family Today Capricorn natives are likely to be banked upon by others for organizing something on the social front. Family life runs along smoothly, only if you don’t interfere with it. A family youngster may seek your counsel on an important issue. Remain available for them.

Capricorn Career Today Your workload is likely to increase and there could be some disputes with co-workers. This is not a favourable time to change your current job. Failure to benefit from talent and intelligence at work is likely to disappoint Capricorn natives later on.

Capricorn Health Today Capricorn natives will be glowing with good health throughout the day. A strengthen mental state may give you a lot of empathy and understanding for others. Try and indulge in physical activities or sports that may involve activity.

Capricorn Love Life Today Some Capricorn natives may reach out to people as they may need the advice of friends or close family members regarding their love life. Single persons are likely to find their future partner. Committed partners may tie the knot soon.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
