Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: Success and happiness are yours today!

Capricorn

Those born under this sign are ambitious and disciplined, but can be pessimistic and fatalistic. Today, you are likely to steer clear of your negative aspects to make the day excellent. Today, success and happiness are yours for the asking!

Capricorn Finance Today

In matters of investment, you are likely to profit by listening to your intuition. Those in the real estate business are likely to hit it rich. A scheme you have put your money in will start giving handsome returns. A raise is likely and will improve your and your family’s quality of life.

Capricorn Family Today

You, as a parent, must make efforts to provide proper guidance to your children by introducing innovative strategies to lead them to success and happiness. Positivity will help you face any challenges that the day may throw up. In any situation, remain true to yourself no matter what happens.

Capricorn Career Today

Today, your capabilities will speak for themselves at work. With hard work, you can achieve any dream. Your patience in waiting for a startup or venture to turn profitable will finally pay off. A positive attitude is all you need to accomplish whatever you desire and even more than what you can imagine.

Capricorn Health Today

Practice silence, since it is fundamental for relaxing your mind and conserving your mental energy. If you have a sedentary job, set an alarm so that you can get up and move around; this will make you more active. A warm up or stretching before training is as important as cooling down your muscles after training.

Capricorn Love Life Today

The day seems favourable for romance and will enhance your charm to form a positive impression in the mind of the one you are attracted to. This is an ideal day to meet lover and spend some relaxing time with him/ her. It is best not to impose your will on your partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

