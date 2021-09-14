Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sept 13: Favourable time for investments

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Thanks to the influence of your ruling planet, Saturn, you will see success in your ambitions. While the day will be of much achievement and progress, you will need to put time into your career and life planning so as not to miss important details. Make sure not to over think everything today, as some things are best left in the present.

This will give you a clearer perspective about important things. Events throughout the day may feel more karmic and have more sweeping outcomes as well. If you have children in your life, you may want to plan a fun trip together to a destination of their choice. It will turn out to be an amazing experience. Dealing in a disputed property will not only block your capital, it may also bring disrepute; so, stay away from such deals.

Capricorn Finance Today

It is a favorable time to make a new investment. However, hasty financial decisions should be avoided to safeguard capital. A major investment made in the past will be fruitful beyond expectations.

Capricorn Family Today

Minor misunderstandings may cause conflicts in your family life, so it is advised to keep a cool head at all times today. Some of you might suffer a burnout and lose interest in others.

Capricorn Career Today

Your work performance is scrutinized more rigorously than usual, but you will still come out a winner. Everything you undertake ultimately is successful, and gives you immense satisfaction.

Capricorn Health Today

You may find it difficult to relax due to the hectic activities, but channelize your mental strength for some inner peace. Your natural composure and healthy diet help nourish your mind and body.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Expect intense times in your love life today as something that’s gone unsaid for too long begins to surface. Partnerships of all kinds are in focus for you right now and that is likely to help you in rediscovering a magical friendship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Off White

