Capricorn Daily Horoscope For Sept 23: Time to be merry

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Anticipate the day to bring enhancements and few alterations in your social life and vocation. With your disciplined attitude, an issue that has been hanging by fire will get completed to the satisfaction of all involved. Something being organized on the social front will bring out the efficient manger in you and keep you happily occupied. Support of subordinates or young members in your family will prove invaluable so give them due credit for it. Those looking for new accommodation will find one suiting their budget and specifications very soon. Your vacation may turn out to be one worth making memories as the destination will be better than expectations.

Capricorn Finance Today

Blindly trusting someone in the matters of investment is not recommended as it may cause you some worry. Business will be better than usual and you should avoid unfair practise in your dealings.

Capricorn Family Today

Your enthusiasm and gusto will be in evidence during a family function and may prove infectious; making the event memorable. You will find things moving in a very positive way on the matrimonial front as you are presented with several good matches.

Capricorn Career Today

You need to lay low at work, as you may not be in the right frame of mind to tackle anything complicated or important. Those looking for a career change need to wait a bit more as good offers may not materialize today.

Capricorn Health Today

Wellbeing would be exceptionally steady as you decide to give priority to matters relating to your fitness and physique. You will be able to enjoy good health just by maintaining a happy frame of mind.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Romantic endeavors are likely to bring favorable results as you succeed in restoring normalcy in love ties. Lover is likely to fully sustain your romantic mood, so enjoy the togetherness to the hilt today!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874