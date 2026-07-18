Donald Trump's FIFA task force chief defends Argentina after Falklands controversy erupts

The White House defended the Argentina national team's controversial celebrations after ther 2-1 win over England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals. The Argentine players waved a banner in support of their country's territorial claim to the Falkland Islands. Andrew Giuliani defended Argentine players. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

FIFA also recently revealed that it is investigating the issue. If the players are found guilty, then Argentina could face potential disciplinary action.

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‘First Amendment rights’ Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House FIFA Task Force, claimed on Friday that the team had the opportunity and ability to make those celebrations happen in the US. The UK government has been pressing FIFA to investigate and take action.

The Argentine players held a banner which read, "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", which translates as "The Falklands are Argentine".

Speaking to reporters, Giuliani said, "We believe in our First Amendment rights here in the United States of America."

In 2013, the people of the Falkland Islands voted overwhelmingly in favour of remaining a UK overseas territory. 1,517 votes were cast in a two-day referendum. 1,513 were in favour, and only three votes were against it.

A brief war took place between Britain and Argentina over the territory in 1983. A British military task force ejected Argentine forces that had landed on the islands to stake a territorial claim. There was a 74-day conflict, with deaths of 255 British military personnel, three islands, and 649 soldiers from Argentina.

Meanwhile, the UK government has stated that "the World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are".

The prime minister's official spokeswoman said, "Our position is unchanged, self-determination rests with the islanders and our commitment to the Falklands will never waver."

"We do not wish to see politics being brought into sport. Nor do we wish the Islands and their people to be used as a political football in every conversation about England and Argentina," a statement added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty also slammed the celebrations. He told MPs in the House of Commons, "We have absolutely no doubt about our sovereignty over the Falkland Islands and the surrounding maritime areas."

"The Falkland Islands are British, they remain British and they will continue to be British and Falkland Islanders want to be British and they have explained that many, many times. Let's get back to focusing on the football."