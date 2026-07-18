Teja Singh Samundri continues to inspire generations of Sikhs, says Giani Gargaj

AMRITSAR The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) on Friday organised separate functions in Amritsar to commemorate the 100th martyrdom anniversary of Teja Singh Samundri, one of the foremost leaders of the Gurdwara Reform Movement and the Akali Movement.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) on Friday organised separate functions in Amritsar to commemorate the 100th martyrdom anniversary of Teja Singh Samundri, one of the foremost leaders of the Gurdwara Reform Movement and the Akali Movement.

Delhi lieutenant governor and Samundri’s grandson, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, attended both events and paid tribute to his grandfather’s legacy.

The SGPC function was held at its headquarters — Teja Singh Samundri Hall — in the Golden Temple complex, where Sikh religious and political leaders remembered Samundri’s contributions to the Sikh Panth and the establishment of Sikh institutions.

Addressing the gathering, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj described Samundri as a great martyr who dedicated his entire life to the Sikh Panth. He said that during the Gurdwara Reform Movement, Sikh volunteers challenged the then seemingly invincible British government and, despite facing severe oppression, emerged victorious, bringing honour to the Sikh community.

He said Samundri played a leading role in establishing and strengthening Sikh institutions and continues to inspire generations of Sikhs.

Speaking on the occasion, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said Samundri fought for the Sikh Panth at a time when the British Empire was at the height of its power and several “mahants” had introduced practices contrary to Sikh principles in gurdwaras.

Representing the family, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said it was a matter of immense pride to belong to Teja Singh Samundri’s family. He recalled that Samundri always worked selflessly for the welfare of the Sikh Panth and was even willing to dedicate his personal property for its cause.

Sandhu urged the younger generation to remain connected with their heritage and draw inspiration from the sacrifices and achievements of their forefathers.

Senior Akali leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder and Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma also paid tributes to the veteran Sikh leader.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) organised a separate commemorative function at Gurdwara Burj Akali Phoola Singh, near the Golden Temple.

Addressing the congregation, party president and former acting jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh said Samundri played a key role in the formation of the SGPC and was instrumental in planning and maintaining discipline during the movement’s major agitations.

Speaking at the event, Sandhu highlighted his grandfather’s contributions to education, stating that while establishing a school in Lyallpur, Samundri appointed Master Tara Singh as its headmaster. He also established another school in Sarhali and played an important role in launching the Akali Patrika newspaper, he added.