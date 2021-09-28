Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sept 28: Finance will be on rough phase

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The day's Celestial lineup suggests that you are likely to impress people around you with your positive outlook and confidence. Your charming behavior will attract attention from those who matter and brighten your prospects. With your Earth elements as your driving force, you will imbibe a disciplined approach that will be good for one and all, as you slowly build confidence in everyone around you. The day may also teach you how to make your way through difficult situations. Your self-reliant and hardworking attitude will help you in making the best choices for yourself.

You may feel content and fulfilled and also buy a property that you are wishing for. You are likely to enjoy an outing with close relatives to an exotic place and would spend a reasonably good time in their company.

Capricorn Finance Today

You need to remain alert as you could fall prey to someone’s smooth shop talk. Investing in a shady venture may block your capital. Due to economic difficulties all new endeavors might not achieve fruitful results. But, things will improve soon.

Capricorn Family Today

There will be a happy environment in the family due to the increase in the facilities and comfort all around. Remember to be open to other’s points of view when it comes to solving problems at home. This will help find an amicable and satisfactory solution.

Capricorn Career Today

The day may bring out great surprises and opportunities on the professional front. Your dynamic attitude and skills make you a strong contender to the top post at work. Those in public sector can expect accolades or appreciation for good work.

Capricorn Health Today

The problems related to the gastric system can reoccur, if you don’t understand the importance of a healthy diet. You should avoid outside food and fried food. Otherwise, your health may deteriorate due to this.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You may be able to share your feelings and engage in pleasant conversation with your partner. If you are single then there is a probability that you might get near to a person you never predicted.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

