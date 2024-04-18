Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 predicts a new love affair

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, consider safe monetary options for enhanced financial status. Fall in love today. Consider safe monetary options for enhanced financial status. No major challenge will impact your professional performance as well. You may fall in love and will also deliver the best results at the office. Your smart handling will benefit your financial status. You are also healthy. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, April 18,2024: You are also healthy.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You will see pleasant moments in love but it is also crucial to avoid arguments over disagreements. Do not impose your opinion on the lover. Be sincere in your dealings. You should be expressive in love and must also be romantic in dealings. A dinner tonight is a good option to discuss the future. Some single females will receive proposals today. Those who had a recent breakup will find an interesting person in the second half of the day and it may turn into a new relationship.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive and this may annoy the seniors in the team. However, things will improve as the day progresses. Be cordial with coworkers and keep office politics out of professional life. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the day is a good option. Businessmen will also find new partners today and the second half of the day is also good to make new deals.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will trouble you. However, some Capricorns will have issues in repaying a bank loan. A friend or sibling will ask for financial help which you cannot refuse. Stick to a healthy monetary schedule. You will also be healthy which means no big amount would be spent on medical expenses. A celebration within the family will require you to contribute a significant amount. You may also buy electronic appliances today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You are free from major health issues. However, minor problems associated with teeth will disturb the day. Oral health is a major concern among children as well. Females may complain about body pain, migraine, and skin infections. Stay healthy by consuming a healthy diet that includes low sugar, more vegetables, and no aerated drinks.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)