Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024 predicts launching of new projects

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Challenges are your companions Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024. Expect minor turbulence in the relationship.

Explore the beauty of love and spend more time together. Do not let challenges at the office go unanswered. Handle wealth diligently and take care of your health.

Resolve relationship issues amicably. Take up new tasks at the office to prove your proficiency. Overcome the health issues through a balanced lifestyle. You should also be careful about financial expenditure.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Expect minor turbulence in the relationship. There can be issues associated with property or even a previous love affair. You must handle this crisis diplomatically. Long-distance love affairs need more communication. Those who are traveling must connect with their lover over a call and must express their feeling. You may find love in the office but beware that office romance can get dangerous especially if one of you is already married.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Look for the best options in the career to excel. New tasks will come by and the success is in utilizing them. Always be innovative at team meetings and ensure you take the initiative to deliver new tasks. IT, healthcare, transport, aviation, academia, banking, HR, and engineering professionals will see opportunities to excel. The first half of the day will be a little troublesome and businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will help you make crucial monetary decisions while some females will be curious to try the fortune in stock and speculative business. You may buy electronic gadgets today and can also consider buying gold or silver in the second half of the day. The first part of the day is also good to try luck in real estate. Some businessmen may have issues with partners over funds and this needs immediate settlement.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. However, it is wise to maintain a balanced lifestyle. Skip alcohol and tobacco for a day. Spend more time with the family. Drink plenty of water and have a balanced diet rich in proteins, nutrients, and vitamins. Some Capricorns may develop pain at joints but that won’t be serious.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)