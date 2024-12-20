Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024 predicts a hike in salary

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, spend time with dear ones Keep the love life intact and ensure you’ve got time for your partner. Put in efforts to reap the best professional results. Prosperity also exists today. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024: Your professional life will be productive while monetary success will be there.

Overcome the existing issues in the love affair and devote more time to the lover. This can have serious impacts on the relationship. Your professional life will be productive while monetary success will be there. Health is also intact today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will be mostly free from chaos. Spend more time together and indulge in romantic activities. Married Capricorns will see the bonding getting strengthened today. There may be a spark of romance and sensuality in the relationship, even when you have been together for a long time. Single females can expect a proposal today. Some people may also find lost love which would bring the fun and joy back to life. Shower affection on the lover and you will get it back.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Keep your clients happy with good performance. Stay away from office gossip and do not fall prey to petty office politics. Instead, utilize your time for more constructive activities. Your attitude is crucial and some female Capricorns will get a hike in salary or get a promotion. Job seekers may have good news waiting. Some natives will travel to the client’s office to clarify queries. Businessmen will resolve pending business issues.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Your wealth will be enhanced today through mutual funds, properties, and speculative business. Some females will inherit a family property. Gold is also a smart way of investment you can make today. The second part of the day is good for investing in real estate while some seniors may also require spending for a celebration within the family including a marriage. You may also require helping a needy friend or relative.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. Start the day with exercise. You should be careful about what you eat. While you must avoid food rich in fat and oil, consume more leafy vegetables. Proper sleep is also important and some seniors may have issues with it. Children may develop bruises while playing. While traveling, ensure you have a medical kit along with you.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)