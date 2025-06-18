Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025

Capricorn Horoscope for 18 June 2025: Your professional life may witness major challenges today

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 18, 2025 04:09 AM IST

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Focus is the door to success

Look for a creative day in terms of love and job. You will see opportunities to resolve a monetary crisis, and there will also be instances to invest safely.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: You may have instances where you may lose your temper, and this can lead to major turbulence. (Freepik)
The romantic relationship is packed with fun and adventure. Ensure you take up crucial responsibilities at the job. Financially, you are good, and your health will also be intact.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You may have instances where you may lose your temper, and this can lead to major turbulence. Some relationships will see breakups over egos or even monetary issues. Married females should be careful not to involve their parents in the arguments. Consider spending more time together, and communication is crucial in resolving the issues. Single females may receive proposals while attending functions. You should also be careful not to let a third person, including a friend or relative, take calls in your love affair.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will see major challenges today, and you should also be ready to handle office politics that may impact productivity. There will be issues related to the quality of tasks, and a project may require rework at the instruction of a client that may also upset you. Some traders may have licensing issues, and you need to resolve them before the day ends. Entrepreneurs may also face challenges in rolling the money in business but this is temporary and things will be back to normal in a day or two.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from previous investments, and this will help you clear the pending dues. You are also good at buying electronic appliances and jewelry. Some females will renovate the house, while you can also donate money to charity. Pick the second part of the day to settle a monetary issue with a friend. Businessmen will succeed in settling all dues, while funds will also come in from promoters.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will worry you today. However, it is good to be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours. Maintain a healthy diet to stay healthy. Some seniors may have breath-related problems, and you need to be careful to consult a doctor. Females may also have migraine or gynecological issues. Viral fever, sore throat, and digestion issues will also be common.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
